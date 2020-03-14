As a response to the COVID-19 scare, the Grand Haven Tribune’s office will be closed to outside visitors beginning Monday, March 6, and continuing through March 27.
Our office staff will still be on hand to answer emails and telephone calls. You can reach our office by calling 616-842-6400.
Emails pertaining to the delivery of your paper can be sent to circulation @grandhaventribune.com. If you would like to send an email to our newsroom, that can be directed to news@grandhaventribune.com.
Please know that our advertising staff and our reporters will continue to work during this time as we continue to cover all facets of the news across Northwest Ottawa County.
