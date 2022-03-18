Spring Lake students storm Holland High School’s soccer field after the Lakers’ girls soccer team defeated Byron Center, 2-1, to advance to their first-ever shot at a state title. The photo was awarded second place in the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The Grand Haven Tribune took home a handful of awards during the 2021 Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
Matthew Ehler won a pair of awards, both for his coverage of Spring Lake’s girls soccer team. His story, “Lakers invested in each other,” took second in the Sports Features category. Ehler’s photo, “Spring Lake soccer celebration,” was second in the Sports Photos category.
