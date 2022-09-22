Back in late June, the three administrators for the Grand Haven Tribune’s Facebook page received emails at 2 a.m. letting them know that they were no longer administrators on the page.
Why? Because the page, which had been created back in 2008 and was followed by more than 20,000 people, had disappeared.
If you’ve ever dealt with an issue on Facebook, you’ll realize there’s not an easy way to go about fixing the problem, especially when a page simply vanishes.
After a few weeks, it became clear we weren’t getting our page back, so we created a new Grand Haven Tribune page. Within a week, that new page had more than 2,000 “likes.”
However, not long after it was created, that page was unpublished by Facebook, which claimed the page was “mimicking a business.” Days later, our Tribune Sports Facebook page, which had been used to tease out sports scores and more since 2010, was unpublished for the same reason.
We appealed, and both pages have been “under review” for more than a month.
The situation escalated in late August, when our original Facebook page reappeared, with all of our followers, our live videos, our company information and links to our website. However, that page is now managed by a company in Vietnam. None of our employees have any administrative control over the page.
To make matters worse, the folks who took over our page are now using it to send out promotions for various skin care products, many of them in various languages. The last several have been in Thai, the official language of Thailand.
Once the new page reappeared, we took further action, bringing the issue before a team of lawyers who represent newspapers belonging to the Michigan Press Association. Unfortunately, their efforts haven’t had the effect we hoped, and at this time the “Grand Haven Tribune” Facebook page continues to be under the control of an individual or group of people in Vietnam.
It’s our sincerest hope that this issue will be resolved in the near future and we’ll again gain control of that page, where we’ll share our stories, live videos and other relevant news from around the Tri-Cities. Until then, we apologize for the inconvenience of receiving the posts from those who have taken over our page, and we appreciate your continued support.
For now, please visit www.grandhaventribune.com to keep up on our coverage of local municipalities, schools, sports and more.
I have a suggestion. You ( Tribune) should make it possible to comment on the online polls. There are never any answers that do not lean towards the far left's opinion. For example, the top poll answer says it was a political move by Republican Governors. There was no answer to state that the Biden Administration does the same thing. It's okay for Democrats to ship Immigrants all over the country, but heaven forbid Republicans do. Bunch of hypocrites.
At least Facebook didn’t shut down the Tribune because it’s editorial positions were too conservative or took political positions contrary to the Biden Regime and the Deep State which is the norm with Facebook.
So, if I understand the Tribune’s position, they want you to abandon their Facebook page because it is controlled by individuals in the Far East and instead rely on their website, where the editorial content is seemingly aligned with Socialists and worse from China and Russia.
Seems like a Faustian bargain to a rational person.
I have a feeling they are trying to hack your website, also. I keep getting multiple notifications from my anti-virus program when I visit your page. "Suspicious connection blocked."
