Two high school students received State of Michigan Tributes from state Rep. Jim Lilly for their stamps made on the Smith Bayou historical marker. Left to right are: former Ferrysburg Mayor Rebecca Hopp, Jenison senior Aidan Palmbos, Hamilton senior Ethan Doxey and Lilly.
Two Ottawa County high school students have received some distinctive hardware for their technological collaboration with the city of Ferrysburg.
Jenison senior Aidan Palmbos and Hamilton senior Ethan Doxey both were bestowed State of Michigan Tributes by State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Macatawa, for their stamps made on the Smith Bayou historical marker, which sits at the northeast side of Smith’s Bridge. They were presented the tributes Monday afternoon at the Careerline Tech Center (CTC).
