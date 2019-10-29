Trick or treat? Here's the latest on the Halloween forecast

GRAND RAPIDS — Halloween is quickly approaching, and with the holiday usually comes the talk of snow. West Michigan has yet to see flurries, but colder air is coming quickly and — you guessed it — so is the snow.
Weather models are still struggling to pinpoint details but are in agreement of a strong low pressure system passing through on Halloween. That means a soggy trick-or-treat forecast is inevitable, but it also means the likelihood of light snow sticking to grassy surfaces Halloween night.
Keep in mind that, no matter how much snow falls, it will be melting quickly. Ground temperatures are still close to 50 degrees F.
Wednesday morning looks promising to bring the first flurries of the season. Temperatures begin in the 30s, cold enough for a wintry mix away from the lakeshore. By Wednesday afternoon, the wintry mix becomes rain.
The opposite transition happens Thursday, with morning and afternoon rain becoming a wintry mix to snow in the evening. Light snow accumulations are possible overnight and snow will wrap up before Friday morning.
Snow is coming right on time for West Michigan. On average, flurries are spotted around Oct. 26 and the first measurable snow falls around Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.