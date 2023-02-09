A Spring Lake woman who previously worked as an accounting manager for Trinity Health Grand Haven (formerly North Ottawa Community Hospital) has been charged with embezzling over $2 million from the healthcare company.
Cindy Sue Norgren, 60, of Spring Lake, was arrested Thursday after the results of a December investigation showed her possible involvement, according to Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
Hawke said the investigation first began "after irregularities were discovered through internal financial controls at the hospital."
Norgren was then arraigned Tuesday on the charges of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, which is a felony punishable by 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000 or three times the amount embezzled; and using a computer to commit a crime, a felony punishable by at least 20 years prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
Judge Craig Bunce of the Ottawa County 58th District Court set Norgren's bond at $250,000 cash/surety and ordered her to surrender her passport.
"The investigation is ongoing, therefore no further details are available for release at this time," Hawke said.
The former NOCH became part of Trinity Health Michigan in October 2022.
