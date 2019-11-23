Trio joins Tri-Cities Family YMCA board

The board at the local YMCA recently received a big boost with the addition of three new members.
Katie Appold, Jeff Beswick and Dr. Gerald Witherell were inducted at a meeting last Friday at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA.
“We’re incredibly excited for the new energy and expertise these three will bring to our already robust board,” Board President Chris Streng said.
Katie Appold, executive director at Haven/Do More Good, has extensive volunteer and career experience in the Tri-Cities nonprofit community, including taking a lead in funding the Imagination Station 2.0 and serving as executive director of Love In Action.
Jeff Beswick, attorney and partner at Varnum Attorneys at Law, and a Y member since 2006, will be adding an impressive list of board affiliations that includes the North Ottawa Community Health System and Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, among others.
Dr. Gerald Witherell, a family physician with Mercy Health, has been active with the Y for nearly a decade and is following in his father’s footsteps. Gerald Witherell Sr. was the local YMCA’s board president from 1979-81 and again in 1987.
“We are thrilled to welcome Katie, Jeff and Gerry to the Y board,” said Gregory Coil, CEO of the Tri-Cities Family YMCA. “They instantly add capacity to the board in the areas of philanthropy and community building, which is essential to the strategic plans for the Tri-Cities Family YMCA in the years ahead.”
