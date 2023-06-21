Three cargoes were received in the Grand Haven harbor over the past week.
The steamship Wilfred Sykes emerged through the fog last Tuesday with a load of slag for the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg.
On Sunday, the articulated tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 called on the Verplank dock with a load of slag.
Rounding out our traffic was the motor vessel Manitowoc at the Verplank dock Monday morning with a partial load of stone.
The Sykes was built in 1949 by American Ship Building Company at Lorain, Ohio for the Inland Steel Company. The Sykes was the first laker to be built after World War II and the vessel’s design was considered a prototype for other ships that would be built in the following years.
Wilfred E. Sykes was born in Palmerston, New Zealand in 1883. He attended college in Melbourne, Australia and came to the United States in 1920 after a short stay in Germany. During World War I, Mr. Sykes served as a consultant to the U.S. Navy designing electrical equipment for submarines and other vessels. He joined Inland Steel in 1923 and served as president from 1941 to 1949. He became chairman of both the executive and finance committees that same year. He retired from active service in 1953 and was made an honorary director the following year.
The Sykes was converted to a self-unloader in 1975 at Fraser Shipyards Incorporated in Superior, Wisconsin. It measures 678 feet long, 70 feet wide and 37 feet deep with a cargo capacity of 21,500 tons. It is driven by a 3,500 horsepower Skinner Uniflow Engine.
The King Company has been working to dredge the mouth of the Grand River since the start of the month. Last winter, a storm formed a shoal at the entrance to the Grand Haven harbor which has severely limited the amount of cargo ships can carry into our port. The dredging will address the shoal and the challenges it has created for vessels and our local docks.
