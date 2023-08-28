A skydiver from Twin Lake suffered a severe leg injury Sunday evening after a skydiving accident in Grand Haven.
The 49-year-old man deployed his emergency parachutes in the wrong order after having a malfunction with his initial parachute.
“The incident yesterday involved an experienced jumper who was jumping alone and flying his own gear,” said Haley Gwinn, dropzone manager at Skydive Grand Haven, a skydiving business that has operated from the Grand Haven Memorial Airport for six years. “After a normal and uneventful freefall, the jumper deployed his main parachute and said he had a malfunction.”
The man was seen by locals Sunday with two parachutes, slowly spiraling down toward the ground. He landed on the roof of a building at 1811 Hayes St., just south of the airport, said Jeff Hawke, director of Grand Haven’s Department of Public Safety.
“He was treated for his injuries on the roof, lowered to the ground with a ladder truck, and transported to the hospital by Trinity Grand Haven paramedics,” Hawke said, adding that firefighter/paramedics from Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue assisted with treatment on the roof.
Gwinn said accidents like this are “pretty rare” because of the “extensive training” the center requires for its skydiving students. Having watched more than 10,000 jumps and skydove about 500 times herself, Gwinn said this is her first time seeing an accident like this.
“Malfunctions aren’t common, but can happen, so they’re something we as skydivers are trained to handle from the very first solo jump,” Gwinn said. “Most of us drill our emergency procedures every single time we jump so that in the moment we can calmly handle the malfunction by releasing our main parachute and deploying our reserve parachute.”
In Sunday evening’s situation, the skydiver deployed his reserve parachute before deploying his main parachute, she said.
“This is a big no-no for skydivers as this creates what we call a ‘two-out’ situation,” Gwinn said, describing the two parachutes that spun above as the diver fell to the ground. “In our training, though, we are taught how to avoid them, we are taught how to handle these ‘two out’ situations as well.”
If anything goes “unusual” in a skydiving jump, Gwinn said she calls 911 immediately.
“When we have cutaways, people watching in the area tend to call 911 to report it,” she said. “Usually it’s no big deal and it’s just a parachute floating to the ground and I just call so the 911 operators have some info on it. This time I knew some sort of injury was likely because of the nature of the malfunction and wanted to get first responders there as soon as possible.”
The injured man was also aided by a couple of fellow skydivers who have first aid training.
