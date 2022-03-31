Two people were arraigned on separate retail fraud charges that took place at the Walmart store in Grand Haven Township.
Kameron Wilson of Kentwood was arraigned Thursday for retail fraud in the second degree or second offense, a misdemeanor. Police say he stole property from the store on Jan. 31 that was over $200 but less than $1,000. Wilson faces up to one year in jail and/or $2,000 or three times the value of property stolen.
