ALLENDALE TWP. — Two Grand Haven residents were extricated from their vehicle after a rollover crash at 5:30 a.m. Monday in Allendale.
Police said a 29-year-old Cedar Springs man was driving a pickup truck northbound on 68th Avenue when he stopped for a flashing red signal at Lake Michigan Drive. The driver stopped for the red flashing light and then proceeded into the path of eastbound traffic, which had yellow flashing light and the right of way.
