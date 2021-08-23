Two people were injured in a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck Monday morning on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) at 144th Avenue, at the border of Robinson Township and Grand Haven Township.
The occupants of the pickup truck – a man and a woman, both 65, of Waddell, Arizona – suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said. They were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
