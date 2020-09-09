OLIVE TWP. – Two people were injured in a two-car crash late Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Bingham Street in Holland Township.
A 66-year-old Fernandina Beach, Fla. woman and a 61-year-old Zeeland woman suffered minor injuries in the 5:45 p.m. crash. Paramedics treated them at the scene and did not transport them, according to Sgt. Michael Hallmeyer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
