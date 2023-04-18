COOPERSVILLE —Two male juveniles broke into Tasker's Drug Store late Monday night, smashing a front door and stealing "numerous prescription drugs and other medications," said Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum.
The 16 and 17-year-old suspects were located in the area after further investigation, and both "were interviewed and admitted to their involvement," Baum said in a press release Tuesday.
