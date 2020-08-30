SOUTH HAVEN — Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach Saturday afternoon.
South Haven Area Emergency Services said a man and woman were reported in the water on the lake side of the pier. Witnesses said the woman had been swept into the water and the man jumped into the water to rescue her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.