A local builder is hoping for a packed house at the Grand Haven Township Board meeting next week.
“I’ve been a builder in this area over 25 years,” Joe Nadeau said. “I deal with a lot of municipalities, and of all the municipalities I’ve worked in, the only one that’s been a real thorn in my side has been Grand Haven Township. It doesn’t have to be this way.”
On the agenda for the Sept. 9 meeting is an update from Andrea Dumbrell, the township’s human resources director, about replacing former building inspector Barton Lucas, who died Aug. 19.
With discussion about hiring a new building inspector on the table, Nadeau hopes now is the time for change.
“Various townships hire inspection services out – they work well with builders,” he said. “The Township Board needs to realize they have to make changes and go in a positive direction.”
Nadeau said if the township would use third-party inspectors, there could be cost-saving benefits of not having a second inspector on staff.
Township Manager Bill Cargo said he has been asked about potentially eliminating the building department in favor of a third-party inspector. He has responded with an opinion from the Michigan attorney general, which says the state construction code expressly requires a building official be employed by a municipality to oversee any building review or inspection firm utilized by a local government.
Cargo said some communities are ignoring the opinion.
“Last year, Grand Haven Charter Township was the fastest-growing municipality in Ottawa County, and this trend of growth will continue with new subdivisions, planned unit developments, apartments and commercial properties being developed and built in the township,” he said. “The township will need a robust and involved building department for years to come.”
Nadeau would like to see builders and homeowners express their opinions at the Township Board meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Township Hall, 13300 168th Ave. A work session is scheduled for 6 p.m.
