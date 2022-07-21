Michigan Football

Grand Haven’s City Council earlier this month approved use of a portion of City Beach by coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines’ football team. That event has been canceled.

 TNS file photo

The University of Michigan football team has decided not to take over Grand Haven’s City Beach this weekend after all.

As previously reported, the Grand Haven City Council and the city’s Parks and Recreation Board approved a private event for the U-M team and their families at the City Beach on Saturday.

