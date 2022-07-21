The University of Michigan football team has decided not to take over Grand Haven’s City Beach this weekend after all.
As previously reported, the Grand Haven City Council and the city’s Parks and Recreation Board approved a private event for the U-M team and their families at the City Beach on Saturday.
(1) comment
Love U Of M but a bad precident
