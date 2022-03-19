The United States Court of Appeals has upheld a decision by the U.S. District Court against the heirs of Martha Duncan, who had attempted to claim ownership of Grand Haven’s Duncan Memorial Park.
“For more than 100 years, the citizens of Grand Haven have used and enjoyed Duncan Park,” the court wrote in its decision. “Martha Duncan clearly intended to create this public park in perpetuity when she executed her trust deed, emphasized by the deed’s mechanism to modify the trust terms.”
Amen
