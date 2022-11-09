Ship Kids 2

The Undaunted / Pere Marquette 41 make their way up the Grand River during a visit in September 2020.

 Tribune file photo / Matt DeYoung

The articulated tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 was our only harbor traffic to report from this past week. The pair was hunkered down farther north over the weekend and finally came in on Tuesday afternoon with a load of stone.

The Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 are one of the most frequent visitors to our port. They are owned by the Interlake Holding Co. and managed by Interlake Maritime Services.

