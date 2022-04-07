Ship Kids 2

The tug / barge Undaunted / Pere Marquette 41 makes its way up the Grand River during a visit in September 2020.

 Tribune file photo / Matt DeYoung

One of the most frequent visitors to our harbor visited for the first time this season this past week.

The articulated tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 delivered a load of slag to the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg on Saturday.

