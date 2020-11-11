Ships Log

The Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 departs Grand Haven's port July 15, while the Mississagi gets in position to come in.

 Tribune file photo / Jason Bhaskaran

The tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 was the only vessel to visit Grand Haven this past week.

The pair called on the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg on Nov. 6 with a load of agricultural lime, and returned Sunday morning with a load of slag for Verplanks.

