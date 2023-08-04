Dozens of members of the SEIU Healthcare Union walked out of Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital early Friday morning, kicking off a 24-hour strike as they protest against Trinity Health after months of unsuccessfully attempting to hammer out a new contract.
“I’m invested in this community. I wonder whether Trinity Health is?” said Theresa Jacobs, a cook with 24 years of service at the former North Ottawa Community Hospital.
Jacobs was one of six union members who read prepared statements during a Friday morning press conference.
Bob Gibson, hospice director for Healthcare MI, said that Trinity Health is a Catholic nonprofit health care system, then questioned why that nonprofit reported a profit of $21.3 billion in 2022.
“They’re able to make this obscene amount of money by treating you and forcing you to do what you’re doing today,” Gibson said. “Since the beginning of February, these heroes behind me have been at the table bargaining in good faith. The demands are simple – let’s fix the staffing and retention crisis and ensure that we’re treated with dignity and respect. Trinity has refused to bargain. … On a daily basis, they threaten and intimidate the heroes you see around you.”
Trinity Health paints a much different picture of the situation. In a statement to the Tribune, the Livonia-based health care system said the following:
“SEIU makes many false claims but the opposite is true. Of the nearly 200 members of the bargaining unit, we do not believe more than 25 employees are actively picketing at this time. This week there have been numerous complaints of intimidation, bullying and harassment by union supporters against our hospital colleagues.
“The SEIU’s treatment of our colleagues has reached a breaking point. At least 30 percent of current union colleagues filed a petition on Monday with the National Labor Relations Board requesting to no longer be part of the SEIU. In light of this news, we decided to pause further negotiations. We will respect whatever the colleagues decide in a fair election, overseen by the NLRB, and resume negotiations if necessary.”
Trinity Health Michigan said it is “well-prepared” for Friday’s strike and has “planned accordingly to provide essential health care services to the Grand Haven community during the busiest event of the year (this being Coast Guard Festival week). All necessary services at our hospital, including the Emergency Department, will remain open during this time. Our ambassador team will be available at both hospital entrances to help direct patients and visitors.”
The hospital is also staffed to provide EMS services and has arranged for assistance from Trinity Health Muskegon.
“For non-emergency health concerns, our Urgent Care at 1091 S. Beacon Blvd. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” the health system said.
Outpatient hospital lab services had reduced hours Friday from 6 a.m. to noon.
Outside the hospital, Sonya Ascenci, a custodian, broke down in tears as she discussed the situation.
“It saddens me that I don’t see any appreciation,” she said. “I don’t see people in that building who care, and that hurts me.”
Sheri Samp is a lab tech at Trinity Health Muskegon and made the trip down to Grand Haven on Friday to support her fellow union members.
“Our workers in Muskegon support parity in wages and working conditions down here in Grand Haven,” Samp said. “We need to make that happen so we can have strong and healthy services here in Grand Haven that our community can count on.”
(1) comment
I fully support the NOCH (Trinity GH) workers who were on strike Friday. As a retired RN from NOCH I am dismayed at how the last administration at NOCH failed to manage our community hospital efficiently and effectively thus creating a situation that necessitated a merger with Trinity Health. Now, GH workers no longer have the support of former NOCH management who are still in their positions under Trinity Health. TH get back to the bargaining table and find agreement on salary and other outstanding issues. GH workers deserve the same as your Muskegon workers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.