Greater Ottawa County United Way recently announced the addition of Erin Zylman and Patrick Waterman to its Board of Directors.
The two will each serve a three-year term.
Zylman is a financial advisor for Edward Jones and has worked in the investment industry for more than 15 years. She attended Spring Arbor University and holds Series 7 and 65 licenses, as well as the certified financial planner designation. She has also served as a community investment panel member for Greater Ottawa County United Way for more than 10 years. Zylman and her husband, Steve, have four children. She enjoys traveling, attending concerts, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Waterman has served as the Hudsonville city manager since 2010. He has led the city’s effort to implement a bold redevelopment plan for its downtown, which includes attracting new mixed-use buildings, affordable housing developments, public transportation and other placemaking initiatives. Prior to serving in Hudsonville, Waterman worked for Grand Haven Township as the community development director for eight years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in urban and regional planning from Michigan State University, and a Master's of Public Administration from Grand Valley State University.
