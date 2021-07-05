Surf grand haven photo

The beaches were crowded again on Monday, a day after police and conservation officers closed the Grand Haven State Park due to an unruly crowd.

 Screen grab/Surf Grand Haven

An unruly crowd of young people caused police to close the South Pier and then the day use area at the Grand Haven State Park Sunday evening.

The park was closed at about 8:45 p.m.

