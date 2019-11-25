Editor’s note: This article is the second of multiple stories which will be written about topics presented at the 14th annual Water Quality Forum, which was hosted on Thursday, Nov. 21. More articles will be printed and put online in the coming weeks.
Some mystery surrounds Hiawatha Drain, set in a forest by the same name, as plant growth in the area was not put in place after construction, but was already in the soil.
An update on the drain, and discussion on plants there, was one of the many topics on last Thursday’s 14th annual Water Quality Forum.
“This project has been in the works since 2009 or 2010,” said Dana Burd, an engineer with Prein & Newhof. “It started out as the result of some flooding events that damaged a lot of properties in that area.
“Really one of the goals of this project wasn’t just flood relief, but it was a balance project. How can we balance the opportunity here to create some habitat through an Ottawa County Parks property.”
Before construction of the drain, the area had approximately an acre of rare wetland space known as coastal plain marshes, which was home to uncommon species of flora and fauna, according to Ottawa County Parks Natural Resources Manager Melanie Manion. She noted one important aspect of the drain construction was protecting these marshes.
"This is really a unique ecosystem," Manion said. "You may be thinking coastal plain marsh like the coast of Lake Michigan, but for those of you who haven't been there, those are species from the Atlantic coast and the Gulf of Mexico."
A recommendation from a local botanist suggested making the drain level with the coastal plain marshes, and Manion said along with this, another plan was to not seed the drain, which would normally happen. Instead, the contractor was asked to save the first 12 inches of soil.
"We did not add a single seed in there," Manion said, noting now, a year later, there are wetland plants growing in the area. "This land was a red pine plantation. It has very dry, sandy soil. We dug down and found a seed bank full of wetland plants. We were blown away. There is no source for this, it's not coming from upstream, this isn't coming from the drain, this was in the soil."
Theories about the seeds and how old they may be include them being in place for 3,000 to 5,000 years.
"That's the mystery," Manion told forum attendees.
Another wonder of the area is the vernal pond, which was put in place to hold water during flooding, then drain. Manion said currently, the vernal pond has retained water and bluegill have started reproducing.
"(Vernal ponds) aren't supposed to have fish," Manion said. "Not even a year after construction and we had bluegill reproducing there. We actually have people out there fishing because the bluegill population is so high."
