A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order barring Western Michigan University from mandating COVID-19 vaccination among its athletes.
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney's 14-day pause on the university's vaccine mandate for athletes comes after four student athletes sued the university Monday on the grounds that the requirement violated their religious beliefs.
The athletes were set to be permanently kicked off their teams if they weren't vaccinated prior to Tuesday.
Maloney said Tuesday that Western's mandate "is not justified by a compelling interest and is not narrowly tailored."
"When law forces an individual to choose between following her religious beliefs or forfeiting benefits, the law places a substantial burden on the individual's free exercise of religion," wrote the judge, who is an appointee of former President George W. Bush.
He said the university could subject the athletes to weekly testing or face mask use.
Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Korhorn and Morgan Otteson filed their suit on Monday against Western University Michigan, university President Edward Montgomery and its athletic director, Kathy Beauregard. They said the university's requirement that student athletes get vaccinated "seeks to override" their "sincerely held religious beliefs and viewpoint and discriminates against them on the basis of their religion."
University spokeswoman Paula Davis said Monday Western Michigan wouldn't comment on pending litigation.
For the rest of the student body, Western Michigan is requiring regular testing of those who are unvaccinated.
Maloney has scheduled arguments on a more permanent preliminary injunction for Sept. 10. The four soccer players' lawyers are from the nonprofit Great Lakes Justice Center.
Original Story
LANSING (AP) — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University challenged the school's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.
The lawsuit came days after a Michigan State University employee sued to block its mandate, which is broader and applies to all students, faculty and staff.
The players — Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Korhorn and Morgan Otteson — said Western Michigan on Aug. 12 required them to get a shot by month's end or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions, according to their federal case filed in Grand Rapids, which noted the school in Kalamazoo does not require the general student body to be vaccinated.
"Defendants' policies violate the First Amendment by punishing students who exercise their religious beliefs in connection with their personal medical decisions," said the suit, which was brought by the Lansing-based Great Lakes Justice Center on the eve of the athletic department's deadline. The group has filed various lawsuits challenging pandemic restrictions including masking requirements.
Western Michigan said it has a "compelling interest" in acting to avoid the "significant risk" of an outbreak due to unvaccinated athletes.
"Prohibiting unvaccinated members of the teams from engaging in practices and competition is the only effective manner of accomplishing this compelling interest," the school said in a statement. It said affected athletes will not lose scholarships and remain students in good standing to pursue their education.
The Michigan State plaintiff is Jeanna Norris, 37, a supervisory administrative associate and fiscal officer who said she has natural immunity — confirmed with two recent antibody tests — because she had COVID-19 last November. The complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees who have been infected with the coronavirus. It was filed Friday by the Washington-based New Civil Liberties Alliance.
Michigan State had no comment.
Western Michigan's rule applies to all student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff. One plaintiff said she believes God has given her the strength to naturally fight illnesses. Another said she trusts the Lord and getting vaccinated would go against her conscience.
A third said Catholics can refuse "abortion-tainted" vaccines, an apparent reference to how coronavirus vaccines were tested or developed using cells lines derived from an aborted fetus. The pope has encouraged vaccinations, saying they are safe, effective and an "act of love."
Both cases will be considered by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney.
Of Michigan's 15 public universities, six have broad vaccine requirements.
The state on Monday reported about 5,000 new virus cases over three days, a daily average of 1,673. The seven-day average as of Saturday, 2,005, was up from 1,433 two weeks earlier, according to Johns Hopkins University. The rate remained lower than in all but four states but was more than quadruple what it was in late July.
Twenty-seven deaths were added to a toll that is above 20,000.
