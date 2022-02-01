Update (12:30 p.m.) The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that "human remains of an individual" were recovered from the scene of the fire.
Investigators are working with the Ottawa County Medical Examiner to positively identify the victim. The investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire.
Original Story
CROCKERY TWP. — An 87-year-old Crockery Township man is believed to have died in a house fire early Tuesday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, units were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. to a house fire on the 15700 block of 138th Avenue.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Fire units were able to put the fire out, but the house is a "total loss," said Sgt. Keith Biros.
The 87-year-old male resident is believed to have perished in the fire. Efforts are currently underway to locate the man and determine cause of the fire.
Anyone with information should contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer Toll Free: (877) 88-SILENT or (877) 887-4536.
This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan State Police and Crockery Township Fire/Rescue also responded to the scene.
