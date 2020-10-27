UPDATE: 11:15 p.m. Tuesday:
Steve Cain was located in Northern Michigan at about 11 p.m. Tuesday after being involved in a minor crash. He was not injured, police said.
ROBINSON TWP. — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Robinson Township man.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the man’s family. The family reported that Steve Cain, 71, left a business in the city of Grand Haven and was due home in Robinson Township at around 7:30 that morning. As of the news release from the Sheriff’s Office shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cain has not arrived home.
According to his family, Cain has a medical condition that could cause him to become disorientated.
Cain was last seen driving a blue 2014 Chevy Captiva, with Michigan registration AYA611. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has grey hair.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Cain and asking anyone with information to contact them or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
