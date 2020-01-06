Update: After Monday's vote, Smith's Bridge reopened to vehicle traffic around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Original Story:
FERRYSBURG — The Ferrysburg City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to reopen Smith's Bridge.
The bridge that carries West Spring Lake Road traffic over Smith's Bayou in Ferrysburg has been closed since June, when the City Council decided to have it closed to all but pedestrians and bicyclists because of its detetriorating condition.
Council's decision on Monday means the bridge could be reopened to motor vehicles as soon as this month, perhaps in a few days.
There will be load restrictions, and it may only be open to cars and pickup trucks.
The decision follows a second opinion from an engineering firm that the bridge may be able to handle the lighter vehicle loads. The Fleis and Vandenbrink firm, which conducted the second study, has offered to help the city apply for repair grants.
More information will be in Wednesday's Tribune.
(2) comments
[beam] /Who on the council voted "no" for this? Ridiculous.
Some moron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.