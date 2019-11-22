Update (1:30 p.m. Friday)
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect responsible for the threat that led to the closure of Rosy Mound Elementary School on Friday.
The subject, according to a Sheriff's Office press release, is a 15-year-old from the Grand Haven area. The subject, whose name has not been released, is currently being lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home, according to Capt. Jake Sparks.
"Investigators have determined the source of the threat and have identified the subject who had sent it via social media," Sparks said via a press release.
"I don't think the people in the school were ever in immediate danger," Sparks added. "Our school resource officers were there right away."
Sparks praised the OK2SAY reporting system for allowing law enforcement to act quickly in response to the threat.
"The reporting system worked perfectly," he said. "Somebody shared the tip, we immediately got on it first thing, we were able to identify the threat was sent out, able to identify the person who sent it, and took them into custody. ... This is a perfect example of why that program was set up, so people can confidentially report threats. It worked great."
Original Story
Rosy Mound Elementary School is closed Friday, Nov. 22, due to to a threat to student safety.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools released the following information Friday morning:
"This morning, we received an anonymous tip through OK2SAY that there was a possible threat to the safety of our students at Rosy Mound. The information is vague, but we have decided to close Rosy Mound for the day. Students on buses are being taken to Lakeshore Middle School, and we're asking parents to pick their children up as soon as possible. More information will be provided to Rosy Mound parents via email. Thank you for helping us keep our students safe."
Grand Haven High School Principal Tracy Wilson sent an email Friday morning saying that, while no other schools were named in the threat, "we are taking proper precautions districtwide to keep our students safe.
"We are working closely with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to investigate the vague threat," Wilson wrote. "Please know that the safety of our students is always our top priority."
GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall said the alert came in late Friday morning, sometime after 8 a.m.
"That was enough time for us to make a quick decision ... we were able to turn parents away from Rosy and redirect buses," Ingall said. "We did have some students in our Open Door program already present. We were doing that before school started, then ultimately got our messages sent out around 9 a.m."
Ingall said that while Rosy Mound was the only school mentioned, all district parents are receiving updates on the situation via email.
"We're in close communication with all of our principals, putting the notification out very publicly, and all of our buildings are sharing communication with parents about what's occurred, so they understand at this point, it was only a threat at Rosy Mound and all those other buildings are safe," Ingall said.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the situation to contact Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or submit tips electronically through mosotips.com.
OK2SAY is a student safety program that allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees and schools.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
