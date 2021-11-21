Update (10:50 p.m.) — According to MDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open (other than lanes already closed due to ongoing construction.
Original Story
U.S. 31 is closed due to drawbridge malfunction, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Both northbound and southbound lanes are affected by the closure, which was first reported at just before 10 p.m.
According to an MDOT official, electricians are en route to fix the problem.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
