Update:
Winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
Additional snow accumulations of 3-5 inches today. Winds gusting over 40 mph will create considerable blowing and drifting snow.
Hazardous travel conditions will continue into this evening. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and create whiteout conditions at times.
If you must travel, be prepared for low visibilities, slow travel and icy roads.
Looking ahead:
Lake-effect snow showers, which will be heavy at times, will continue through tonight. Wind chills will dip to near zero today and below zero tonight.
Saturday through Thursday: Snow and cold will continue both this weekend and through next week, as well. Additional accumulations of snow are expected. Wind chills below zero will continue.
