GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Lane closures for road work on U.S. 31 south of Grand Haven will resume at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
The work zone is between M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) and Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the work is weather dependent.
