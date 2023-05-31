The Grand Haven harbor has become the port of call for the articulated tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 this season – and not much else. The pair called on the Verplank dock last Wednesday, May 24, with a load of slag and returned on Saturday with another slag cargo.
Last week we also had the United States Coast Guard cutter Bristol Bay in port for a few days. The Bristol Bay is one of the 140-foot Bay class cutters on the lakes and is stationed out of Detroit. During the warmer months, it is paired with a barge that the crew uses for aids to navigation (buoy) work.
