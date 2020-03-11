Barbara Lee VanHorssen of The Momentum Center for Social Engagement in Grand Haven has been selected to pitch in the Social Impact Lab at the Unite For Sight 17th annual Global Health & Innovation Conference at Yale University, April 4-5.
The conference is the leading global health conference and the largest social entrepreneurship gathering. It involves almost 2,000 professionals and students from more than 55 countries and 50 states.
