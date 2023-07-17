A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. A review of the status of the vanishing species of whale found that the animal’s population is in worse shape than previously thought, federal ocean regulators said.
PORTLAND, Maine — A review of the status of a vanishing species of whale found that the animal’s population is in worse shape than previously thought, federal ocean regulators said Monday.
The North Atlantic right whale numbers less than 350, and it has been declining in population for several years. The federal government declared the whale’s decline an “unusual mortality event,” which means an unexpected and significant die-off, in 2017.
