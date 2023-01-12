State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, right, is joined by his mother, Valerie VanWoerkom; his son and daughter, Ewan and Rowan VanWoerkom; and his father, Jerry VanWoerkom – a former Michigan representative and senator – as he is sworn in Wednesday for his third term by House Clerk Gary Randall at the state Capitol in Lansing.
State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, was sworn into office for his third term Wednesday at the state Capitol in Lansing.
VanWoerkom now represents Michigan’s new 88th House District, which encompasses parts of Muskegon and Ottawa counties, including Ferrysburg, Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Norton Shores, and the townships of Crockery, Olive, Port Sheldon and Robinson.
