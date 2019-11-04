Veterans Day concert planned for Nov. 11

FRUITPORT TWP. — Some area students are preparing to honor veterans in a special production.
Calvary Christian Schools will present the Stars and Stripes Veterans Day Concert at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the school, 5873 Kendra Road in Fruitport Township. The production will feature K-5 vocal music students, the high school band, and the middle and high school drama club.
The concert will last about an hour and feature songs such as “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “God Bless America" and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Although it’s the first Veterans Day concert, the school's drama director, Mandy Boothe, said they plan for it to become part of an annual tradition. Boothe said the school's fine arts team strives to create meaningful and unique ways to connect with community members.
As a way to honor veterans and grandparents, Boothe said they moved the annual Grandparents’ Day program to Veterans Day as a way to celebrate both groups.
“We have been wanting to find a time in our busy programming schedule for an annual patriotic-themed concert, so this year we decided to make it happen,” she said.
Freshman Jaxson Berg said he’s excited for the opportunity to perform because it also gives students a chance to learn more about veterans and history.
Senior Alexandria Assaad said she’s proud her school is hosting the production.
As students prepare for the concert, Assaad thanked veterans for their service, and she would tell veterans how brave they are for their service.
“That’s a whole other world of strength,” she said.
