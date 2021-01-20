LANSING — State Sen. Roger Victory announced last week that he will chair the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee and serve as assistant majority whip for the 101st Michigan Legislature.
“I want to thank Senate Majority Leader Shirkey for entrusting me with leading this important committee, which was led for 16 years by the late Sen. William Van Regenmorter,” said Victory, R-Hudsonville. “I will bring back Ottawa County values and compassion to the criminal justice issues facing our state. As Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee chairman, I am dedicated to protecting hardworking families and supporting officers keeping us safe while also reducing costs to taxpayers and helping end the cycle of crime.”
