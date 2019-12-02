Family and friends of Ashley Young held a vigil on Friday, Nov. 29, to remember the former Grand Haven resident on the one-year anniversary of her death. Young was murdered in Grand Rapids last year by Jared Chance.
People were invited to the Young family home in Grand Haven from 6-8 p.m. to light a candle in her memory.
“I wanted a lot of people here to show [Ashley’s] mom how much support there is out in the community, so she will know that Ashley will never be forgotten,” said Dana Nelson, Young’s stepmom.
Young, 31, was killed and dismembered by Chance in November of 2018. She was last seen alive on Nov. 28, and remains of her body were found in Chance’s Grand Rapids’ basement four days later.
“We don’t want her to just be remembered by what happened to her,” said Samantha Hunt, Young’s best friend.
In October, Chance was found guilty for her murder and was sentenced to between 100 and 200 years in prison.
Since her death, Young’s family has been trying to find the rest of her remains. In September, they held a poker run, which raised money to award anyone who finds the rest of her body. Investigators are still looking.
“For her to still be missing — parts of her to still be missing, a year later—is just not right,” Nelson said.
