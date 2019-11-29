Family and friends of Ashley Young are holding a vigil on Friday, Nov. 29 to remember her on the year anniversary of her death.
People are invited to the Young family home at 1860 Pennoyer Ave. in Grand Haven from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to light a candle in her memory.
"It's important to us that her life [will] not be forgotten," an event organizer wrote in a Facebook post.
Young, 31, was murdered and dismembered by Jared Chance in November of 2018. She was last seen alive on Nov. 28, and remains of her body were found in Chance's Grand Rapids basement four days later.
In October, he was found guilty for her murder and is sentenced to between 100 and 200 years in prison.
Since her death, her family has been trying to find the rest of her remains. In September, they held a poker run, which raised money to award anyone who finds the rest of her. Investigators are still looking.
