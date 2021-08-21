It’s against local law to feed ducks, geese and gulls on public or private property in the Village of Spring Lake, since the Village Council adopted that amendment to the village’s Code of Ordinances on Monday night.
Known as Ordinance 370, the amendment states that anyone feeding, causing to be fed or providing food for domestic waterfowl or gulls within the village limits is subject to a municipal infraction. Repeated violations will result in increased fines.
