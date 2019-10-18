Village conducts downtown survey

The village of Spring Lake is reaching out to residents for input on the future development of its downtown.
Through an online survey tool, the village is asking residents about their dining and shopping habits, hoping to zero in on what businesses could thrive.
“One of the things that we are looking at is how local communities utilize our spaces,” said Angela Stanford-Butler, director of the Spring Lake Downtown Development Authority. “If you are a village business, resident or neighboring resident who is interested in the future of the village, please participate in the Spring Lake-area resident survey.”
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpringLakeDwtn.
The survey is confidential and anonymous. Village leaders will use the input to guide the development of the downtown.
The DDA is also currently updating a downtown design manual.
“The manual serves as a design guide for existing businesses and new developers interested in updating existing structures or in building new ones,” Stanford-Butler said. “This isn’t like a zoning manual that guides the actual structures. It’s about the public-facing areas that create the look and feel of the downtown area. If you consider the building interiors as the private areas, this speaks to the public areas, business facades, sidewalks, street signs and way-finding (signs).”
Stanford-Butler said village leaders believe residents and community members should have a say in the community’s future.
“Before actually coming to any decisions about our public spaces, we want to know how our residents and visitors use our spaces now,” she said. “We’d like some insight into what people appreciate that we already have and what they would use if we had it.”
Stanford-Butler said she is particularly interested in hearing from non-village residents.
“We’ve been very successful gathering input from our residents, and now we’d really like to know more about other folks who visit or drive through,” she said. “We want to provide direction for the future of our downtown that creates a cohesive, pedestrian-friendly and inviting small-town feel. To do this, we’d really like to hear from our neighbors, as well.”
