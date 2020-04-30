Spring Lake’s Mill Point Park is currently closed due to high water levels and damage. The village’s School Street, which dead-ends into the park, could be next if water levels continue to rise.
Spring Lake Village Council has decided not to approve a Michigan Department of Transportation proposal that would have cost $150,000 for sand bag installation along the short stretch of road that runs south from Savidge Street to Exchange Street. Instead, the council will take its chances and close the road, if necessary.
