Village's Haight Building set for redevelopment

More redevelopment is on the way in the village of Spring Lake.
The Village Council has officially accepted the gift of the Haight Building at 109 S. Jackson St. The property is valued at about $400,000.
In a corresponding move, the council selected local company ARM (American Repair Maintenance LLC), owned by Eric Wolff and Brandon Brown, to redevelop the property.
“They are currently located on the first floor of 114 W. Savidge and have outgrown their space,” Village Manager Chris Burns said. “Their desire is to redevelop 109 S. Jackson into retail space on the first floor and office space above.”
The Haight Building has sat vacant for the past five years.
“The property went dark in December 2014,” Burns said. “The property has continued to deteriorate and has done nothing to add vibrancy to downtown Spring Lake.”
Brown and Wolff plan to have their company’s office space upstairs. Retail plans are unknown at this time.
The village is selling the property to ARM for $110,000. Plans are for the company to fund between $785,000 and $925,000 in construction costs.
“I’m so excited that Brandon and Eric are committed to this community and plan on investing around $1 million to bring this building back to life,” Burns said.
According to the terms, construction must begin prior to Dec. 31, 2020, and be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2021.
Following in the footsteps of the prior owners, there will be parking requirements for the Haight Building.
“There were no parking requirements for doctors Haight or Vanwingen, and that has not changed,” Burns said. “There is public parking surrounding the site.”
Kim VanKampen – who is pumping millions of dollars into the village with new restaurants, retail and residential projects – offered to donate a downtown property valued at more than $400,000 to the village.
“I think it’s extremely generous,” Burns said. “It’s not every day somebody comes to you and says, ‘We want to invest millions of dollars in your downtown, and, by the way, there’s this piece of property you could develop and turn into something positive.’”
VanKampen purchased the former office building two years ago for $310,000. The property is currently valued at $434,000, according to Spring Lake Township assessing records.
Village leaders recently sent out requests for proposals seeking redevelopment of the 5,000-plus-square-foot building, which was built in 1990.
VanKampen had originally planned to raze the building and use the space as part of a “promenade” corridor through the downtown area that she’s focused on redeveloping. But, as her plans progressed, VanKampen nixed that idea and asked village officials to consider a new and higher use for the Tanglefoot Park RV Park, according to Burns.
The Haight Building donation is intended to offset money the village receives from Tanglefoot Park campground rental fees, as well as to offset expenditures the village intends to make for the municipal parking lot near VanKampen’s Epicurean Village development.
The village nets $30,000 to $40,000 annually from the RV park, according to Burns. The park sat vacant this summer due to Exchange Street and sewer main construction, and in any given year sat vacant during non-camping months, which are typically October through April.
The Thum family, who invented Tanglefoot sticky fly paper, donated the waterfront parcel on the Grand River to the village many years ago, with the deed restriction that it be used for public purposes.
“(VanKampen) has secured some donations for the redevelopment of that park,” Burns said.
Village officials hosted a public forum this past summer to get public input on potential new plans for Tanglefoot and Mill Point parks.
“The community engagement meeting indicated the vast majority of people support redevelopment of that property and opening it up to the public,” Burns said.
A public year-round building that could be used for an indoor farmers market, weddings, showers, family reunions and the like is part of the plan.
If ideas some to fruition, the park project wouldn’t begin for more than a year from now.
“Our intent would be to apply for a (state) DNR Trust Fund grant in April 2020,” Burns said. “They don’t award those until the fall and funds are released after that. For construction to start or anything to happen, it would be 2021.”
