SL-Infrastructure

Spring Lake has identified several infrastructure needs. 

 Tribune file photo

SPRING LAKE — As President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, the Village of Spring Lake has identified aging infrastructure of its own that’s in need of immediate replacement.

Using the asset management plans and input from the village staff, a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) was developed that posed a threat to public health and safety of residents in six critical areas.

Contact Matthew at mehler@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.