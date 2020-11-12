The Spring Lake Village and Township Hall is closing Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.
One staff member within the building tested positive earlier this week, and village and township officials are awaiting test results of other staff members.
Officials hope to reopen the municipal offices Nov. 30, which would align with the present plans for Spring Lake Public Schools. The school district closed Thursday and is switching to remote learning beginning Monday.
“We get weekly updates from Ottawa County Emergency Management and (COVID-19) numbers are spiking,” Village Manager Chris Burns said. “There’s concern. The mandate is, if you’re able to work from home, you should be working from home.”
Because of building design and job requirements, it’s difficult for staff members to maintain recommended social distancing, Burns said.
“We have work spaces that are side by side and no practical way to separate,” she explained. “Our finance department is all in one office. Our election staff is all in one office. We just want to keep our staff safe and want to limit our exposure to the public.”
The office will be open by appointment only for business that cannot be handled virtually by video chat or phone setting.
Burns said stopping the spread of the virus is vital.
“I’m worried if you have it and don’t know it, if you’re asymptomatic and unintentionally infect somebody,” she said. “I don’t think anyone wants to be the cause of somebody else’s death. We can’t afford to lose anybody. We can’t afford to lose our (Department of Public Works). We can’t afford to lose any staff. We are a very small staff. If they have to quarantine for two weeks, that’s even more challenging.”
Burns said both the village (616-842-1393) and township (616-842-1340) phone numbers remain the same and will be forwarded to employees working from home.
Residents may also contact staff by email. Email addresses are available on the township and village websites.
“We will continue to provide all the services we have, and are hoping to keep staff healthy, and hope residents do the same,” Burns said.
Burns said she’s concerned about people gathering for Thanksgiving, a mere four days prior to the scheduled reopening of Spring Lake municipal offices and schools.
“We might not know by the 30th if cases are going up or down,” she said. “We shall see.”
