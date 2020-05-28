A fire was started at AutoZone on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis. Protesters and police clashed violently in South Minneapolis as looters attacked business on Lake Street. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer Monday.
TNS photo / Carlos Gonzalez, Minneapolis Star Tribune
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The mayor asked the governor to activate the National Guard.
The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving.
