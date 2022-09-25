Jack VanSchelven, affectionately known as the “Voice of the Buccaneers,” died Sunday. He was 87.
VanSchelven called Buccaneers’ sports games on the radio for 43 years, including more than 400 Grand Haven football games, starting in 1969. He broadcast Buccaneer basketball games for 33 years.
He also officiated high school track and cross country meets for 25 years.
VanSchelven was inducted into the Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame in 2019.
His passion for Buccaneer sports began during his years at GHHS, as he played quarterback for the Bucs’ football team in 1951 and ’52. He followed that up with a career in education at Orchard View High School, where he also served as a coach for varsity football, junior varsity basketball, and track and field.
Jack has served with several Grand Haven organizations, including the People Center, North Ottawa Council on Aging, Young Life, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has served on the board of directors for the Tri-Cities Family YMCA and the Muskegon Area Hall of Fame. In 1999, Jack retired from his career in education.
He is survived by his wife, Barb.
