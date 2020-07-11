The Northwest Ottawa Water System has requested that all property owners within the community voluntarily adopt an odd/even lawn sprinkler schedule during this dry, hot spell, beginning today.
“The NOWS water treatment facility has a limit on the quantity of water it is designed to produce and, with recent demands during this dry period, we are pushing this limit,” said Joe VanderStel, the city’s water facilities manager. “Landscape irrigation makes up a large portion of our consumption, particularly during the warmer months of the year. In fact, irrigation during summer months can increase demand on our treatment plant between 35 and 55 percent.”
